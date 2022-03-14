Guitar Hi-Fi, a new music instrument and equipment shop comes to Royal Oak this spring

A group of industry veterans will soon open a new shop for musicians and music lovers in downtown Royal Oak.

Guitar Hi-Fi will open to the public on May 4 with a selection of not only new, used and vintage guitars, basses, drums and amplifiers, but also turntables, speakers and receivers. The store will sell accessories and pedals, cables, straps and strings, and will service amps and guitars, too.

“It’s all about creating relationships with the local music community and providing a hub for equipment and in-house repair work,” said owner Tony Maisano, who also owns two other Royal Oak businesses: Rocket Printing and Oak House Deli. He said Guitar Hi-Fi will have a selection of buy, sell, trade and consignment products.

“It’s not our goal to compete with the ‘big guys’ by strictly selling brand-new instruments,” he said in a media alert about the new store.

Maisano, who also is a former music producer and manager, is joined by in-house amplifier expert Tom Currie, longtime owner of Detroit Amp Lab. Guitar Hi-Fi’s in-house guitar specialist is Greg Gdaniec who has served as a guitar tech for more than 45 years, has built guitars, restored them and worked on the instruments of famous musicians like Joe Perry and Mickey Dolenz. Gdaniec was one of Guitar Center Hollywood’s original sales staff.

The team will celebrate Guitar Hi-Fi’s grand opening on May 4 with an acoustic concert from the rock band Lit, who are set to perform at the Machine Shop in Flint later that night.

Guitar Hi-Fi will be at 607 S. Washington in Royal Oak. Follow on Facebook at facebook.com/guitarhifi or visit guitarhifi.com for more information.

