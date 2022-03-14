'Immersive Van Gogh' producers plan two more exhibits in Detroit

Producers of a delayed immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Detroit that is finally scheduled to open later this spring are already planning two more exhibitions in the city after the Van Gogh one closes.

In early September, Lighthouse Immersive will debut "Immersive Klimt Revolution," a floor-to-ceiling immersive digital experience featuring the works of renowned Austrian painter Gustav Klimt. It'll be held inside the same venue as "Immersive Van Gogh Detroit," the former Harmonie Club on East Grand Boulevard.

Later, an unauthorized exhibit of Banksy, the famed underground British street artist, will open, also put on by the same producers.

"From the streets of Imperial Vienna to the natural world of water lilies, vibrant blooms and mermaids, to his acclaimed Golden Phase, you will lose yourself in the iconic symbolism, mesmerizing imagery and vibrant colors of Immersive Klimt: Revolution," reads an email to Van Gogh ticketholders sent earlier this month. Ticketholders were given free tickets to the Klimt exhibit as a thank you for being patient amid several delays for the Van Gogh exhibit.

Both "Immersive Van Gogh Detroit" and "Immersive Klimt Revolution" were created by Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi and produced by Lighthouse Immersive. "Immersive Van Gogh Detroit" bills itself as the "original" immersive Van Gogh experience, drawing millions to venues across the country include Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

But repeated delays have frustrated ticketholders across southeast Michigan. "Immersive Van Gogh Detroit" was supposed to open last fall after a separate immersive Van Gogh exhibit closed but has been delayed twice, first by venue issues and later by the omicron variant. It's now scheduled to open May 12th in the former Harmonie Club and close Sept. 5.

"The Art of Banksy: Unauthorized Private Collection," meanwhile, is put on by Starvox Exhibits, founded by Corey Ross. Ross also is the co-founder of Lighthouse Immersive. It will feature original and authenticated works by Banksy, including prints, canvasses, screenprints, sculptures, unique works and limited-edition pieces mainly dated between the years 1997 to 2008, according to a website.

In 2015, a mural Banksy painted on cinderblocks amid the ruins of Detroit's Packard Plant featuring a boy with a paint can and the words “I Remember When All This Was Trees" sold for $137,500.

No dates have been formally announced for the Banksy exhibit in Detroit or a location, but Crain's Detroit Business has reported it will run in November and December, also inside the former Harmonie Club. It's already been held in several other cities, including Chicago, Boston, Cleveland, Denver and Nashville.

