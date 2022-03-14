Renowned Ukrainian-born pianist, cellist to perform in Detroit for benefit concert

The Ukrainian Arts Society is holding a benefit concert Saturday with two world renowned Ukrainian-born musicians to raise money to benefit Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

"Stand With Ukraine" will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ukrainian American Archives & Museum of Detroit, 9630 Joseph Campau. Tickets are $30 and all proceeds will go toward aid to Ukraine.

The concert will feature two highly regarded Ukrainian natives, Volodymyr Vynnystky and Natalia Khomo.

Vynnytsky, a Ukrainian-born pianist, is a laureate of the Marguerite Long-Jacques Thibaud International Piano Competition in Paris. He's performed with orchestras and in solo recitals at many of the world’s most famed concert halls. He's also the director of chamber music at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.

Khomo, meanwhile, is an internationally renowned cellist who was born in Lviv, Ukraine. She's performed as a soloist with orchestra across the world, including the Ukrainian National State Symphony Orchestra. She is an associate professor of cello, also at the College of Charleston. She is the first and only Ukrainian cellist to become a laureate of the Tchaikovsky Competition, according to her website.

Khoma remembers hearing Bach for the first time as a teen and attending concerts at The Organ Hall in her "beloved" Lviv.

"I felt like I needed to be there and I was there," she writes on her website. "Every day for almost three months. From then on, I knew that he will always be my favorite composer. His music is the highest achievement of human civilization. I hear the cosmos with no end. Filled with spiritual love, through his harmonies, the music opens windows to eternity."

For tickets to Saturday's concert, call (313) 366-9764 or email uaamdetroit@gmail.com.

