Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan concerts due to illness

Greta Van Fleet's homecoming celebration will have to wait.

The band was due to perform at Flint's Dort Financial Center on Wednesday and at Eastern Michigan University's Convocation Center in Ypsilanti on Thursday, but both shows have been postponed due to sickness.

"We're heartbroken to share both Jake and Josh woke up ill this morning," the band wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. "While COVID has been ruled out, after medical consultation, we unfortunately must reschedule tonight's show in Flint and tomorrow's show in Ypsilanti to the fall."

The Flint show will be moved to Sept. 13 and the Eastern Michigan show will take place Sept. 14. Tickets for the original shows will be honored and refunds are available at the point of purchase.

The Michigan rockers opened their tour at Kalamazoo's Wings Event Center last week, and followed with shows at the DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids on Saturday and at Saginaw's Dow Event Center on Sunday, part of a planned five-show Michigan run.

In the Instagram post, the band, which hails from Frankenmuth, called the shows so far "uplifting and magnificent."

The band's tour is scheduled to continue March 19 in West Virginia.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama