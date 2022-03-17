After two-year break, Flower Day at Eastern Market returns May 15

Eastern Market's beloved Flower Day is back.

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the popular one-day epic flower sale returns from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 15. Along with Metro Detroit Flower Growers Association vendors from all over the Midwest selling a wide range of annuals and perennials, there also will be food and activities for a range of ages.

"Although we have maintained flower shopping options over the past two years, our customers have been patiently waiting for the return of Flower Day," said Sam Morykwas, senior marketing manager of the Eastern Market Partnership. " For many marketgoers, Flower Day is more than just a day for shopping: it’s the reason they build a custom flower carts, it’s a kick off to their summer season of gardening, and it’s a tradition celebrated with family and friends."

And for those who still aren't ready for big crowds just yet, Eastern Market also plans to have five Flower Season Tuesday Markets throughout May. Markets will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

Flower Day is a family tradition for many that dates back to 1967. It draws as many as 100,000 people, looking for a wide variety of plants. But it hasn't been held since 2019 because of the pandemic.

After pivoting to completely online sales in 2020, Eastern Market said there will be no online sales this year. Last year, Eastern Market only held the Flower Season Tuesday Markets.

