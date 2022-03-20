Kid Rock to Tucker Carlson: 'I am un-cancelable'

In a sitdown interview set to air on Monday, Kid Rock tells Fox News' Tucker Carlson, "I am un-cancelable."

The pair's interview was teased in a preview that was posted online on Saturday. In it, Carlson, the host of Fox's "Tucker Carlson Tonight," asks Rock, "Why haven't you been canceled? Like, people aren't allowed to say what they think. You are."

Rock responds that he is un-cancelable, and when Carlson asks "why's that?" Rock responds, "'cause I don't give a (expletive).

"I'm not in bed with any big corporate things. At the end of the day, there's nobody I'm beholden to: no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can't cancel me," Rock says. "I love it when they try."

The interview comes on the same day of the digital release of Rock's new album, "Bad Reputation." The set is Rock's 12th studio album, and his first since 2017's "Sweet Southern Sugar." Physical copies of the new album will be released April 6.

Please support our work. Find the latest subscription deals and offers here.

Rock announced the album's release earlier this month. He has been teasing it out for several months, starting with the release of the defiant lead single "Don't Tell Me How to Live" in November and through to the "Let's Go Brandon"-chanting "We the People" in January. In the Carlson interview, Rock is wearing a "We the People" baseball hat.

Kid Rock released a music video for "We the People" earlier this month. The song has not appeared on Billboard's Hot 100 music music chart.

Rock is heading out on tour this year, and is due to hit Grand Rapids' Van Andel Arena on April 16 before headlining a pair of summertime shows at Pine Knob on Sept. 16-17.

The interview with Carlson airs at 8 p.m. Monday on Fox News.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama