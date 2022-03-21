Greta Van Fleet further postpones tour as guitarist battles pneumonia

After shelving a pair of Michigan dates on its Dreams in Gold tour, Greta Van Fleet has postponed the rest of its North American tour after guitarist Jake Kiszka was hospitalized with pneumonia.

"We are disheartened to announce that the shows from March 22nd through April 2nd must be rescheduled for the health and safety of our brother, Jake," the Frankenmuth foursome said in a statement released Monday. "We recognize how upsetting this news is and share your disappointment."

Kiszka spent four days in the hospital and was discharged, but "he is still struggling with pneumonia and its symptoms," the group wrote. "The healing process is long and slower than anticipated. Jake wanted to push through, however doctors have advised doing so could potentially lead to further complications and a longer recovery."

In all, Monday's announcement affects eight upcoming tour dates, starting with Tuesday's concert in Madison, Wis. The band will reschedule the shows and will share the new dates when they're booked, save for the Madison show, which will not be made up due to planned renovations at the venue.

"To the fans, friends and family that planned to travel great lengths to be with us – your unwavering support has not gone unnoticed," the group's statement read. "We appreciate your dedication, understanding, grace, and sympathy."

Please support our work. Find the latest subscription deals and offers here.

The Michigan rockers opened their tour at Kalamazoo's Wings Event Center on March 10, and followed with shows at the DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids and Saginaw's Dow Event Center.

Those were the first three shows of a planned five-show Michigan run, but the band was forced to sideline shows at Flint's Dort Financial Center and Eastern Michigan University's Convocation Center when both Jake and Josh Kiszka fell ill. Those shows have been rescheduled to Sept. 13 and 14, respectively.

The band planned to resume its tour over the weekend in West Virginia, but that show was also put on the back burner when Jake's condition grew "more complex," according to a post from the band.

"What started as a small cough on Tuesday rapidly progressed overnight, requiring his admission to the hospital," the band stated. "Doctors were unsure of the exact illness, (but) after further evaluation, they are confident in their diagnosis of pneumonia and an optimal course of treatment has been determined."

The band plans to pick up its tour in May in South America.

The Dreams in Gold tour comes on the heels of last year's "The Battle at Garden's Gate," the group's second studio album, which debuted at No. 7 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama