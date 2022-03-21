Machine Gun Kelly headed to Detroit with punk-pop princess at his side

Machine Gun Kelly is set to perform his biggest area concert to date, and the rapper-turned-rocker is bringing a modern punk-pop icon with him.

Avril Lavigne will open the show, July 3 at Little Caesars Arena, promoters announced Monday. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday, the same day MGK's new album, "Mainstream Sellout," is released.

"Mainstream Sellout," MGK's sixth studio set, follows 2020's "Tickets to My Downfall," which saw the 31-year-old artist switch gears from hip-hop to rock. "Downfall" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart, his first album to do so.

Lavigne, who broke big in 2003 with her debut album "Let Go" and its massive hits "Complicated" and "Sk8er Boi," is in the midst of a cultural revival; Taylor Swift recently declared herself a "forever fan" of Lavigne's. The Canadian singer-songwriter released her seventh album, "Love Sux," in February, and the set, which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, features "Bois Lie," a collaboration with Kelly.

The July 3 concert is part of MGK's 52-date Mainstream Sellout Tour, the North American leg of which starts June 8 in Austin and wraps in Kelly's hometown of Cleveland on Aug. 13 at FirstEnergy Stadium. A European leg follows in September and October.

The show will be the first Metro Detroit arena concert for MGK, born Colson Baker, a one-time rival of Eminem (the two traded diss tracks in 2018) and the husband-to-be of actress Megan Fox. His last area concert was in September at Detroit's Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre.

Iann dior, who was featured on 24kGoldn's global smash "Mood," also will perform at the show. Dior has recorded a pair of songs with MGK, "Sick and Tired" (from his 2020 album "I'm Gone") and "thought it was" (from this year's "on to better things").

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama