Artist Spotlight: 'Life from the Margins: She Prevails'

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: "Life From The Margins: She Prevails," an exhibit at Jo's Gallery in Detroit.

Look: Just in time for Women's History Month, the exhibit features the work of eight female artists in Detroit. The show includes a variety of mediums, including painting, collage, and jewelry.

The latest: Eight artists are featured, including Adwoa Muwzea, Lynette Gibson, Marta Carvajal, Dianetta Dye, Rosemary Harper, Zanzy and Ziwadi Majiisa. Pictured is Carvajal's piece of Blues artist Billie Holiday. Carvajal is a fine artist from the Detroit area. "Life from the Margins: She Prevails" aims to highlight the diverse palette of women artists from Detroit. The show runs through March 31. Jo's Gallery is at 19376 Livernois on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion. Go to www.josgalleryonline.com.

Maureen Feighan