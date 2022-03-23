Spring Break fun: 5 ways to explore with your kids without leaving Michigan

Imagine seeing the riches of King Tut's tomb, or thousands of butterflies flit around on tropical plants. Or ever wonder what the doomed Edmund Fitzgerald looked like up close? You can do and see it all — and not leave Michigan.

As spring break approaches in Metro Detroit, don't fret about how you'll keep your kids or grandkids occupied (or off screens) without going crazy. Museums and gardens across southeast Michigan this spring are a great way to try something new and many are offering a wide range of exhibitions for families who plan to stay close to home but still want to get out and explore. And many have extended hours during Spring Break.