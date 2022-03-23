Spring theater preview: What's ahead for Detroit stages, big and small

Local playwright Kim Carney always wanted to write a play about her mother and her aunts, and who could blame her.

In the 1930s and '40s, the trio, known as the Butler Sisters, traveled around Michigan performing a tap dancing act.

"I grew up hearing all the stories about them and was witness to their relationship later in life, which was very close and very complicated," writes Carney, now based in Beverly Hills, Michigan, in an email. "They were each others’ best friends and worst enemies."