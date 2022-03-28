Actor Tim Allen says Oscars slap 'not OK' as Smith apologizes to Rock

Detroit News staff and wire reports

Michigan-raised actor Tim Allen on Monday joined the voices weighing in on the Will Smith slap aimed at comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday night.

On Twitter, Allen, the former "Home Improvement" star denounced the incident, which unfolded shortly before Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in the film "King Richard."

"It’s not ok to come up on stage and hit a dude cause you don’t like the humor," Allen tweeted.

"It’s not ok at a Comedy Club, concert hall or hosting some cheeseball award show."

Allen went on to call Rock "a stand up comedian and a standup guy who carried on. I think I would have run."

On Monday, Smith apologized to Rock, the academy and viewers at home, saying he was “out of line” and that his actions are “not indicative of the man I want to be.”

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” said Smith. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Celebrities and others have spoken out about the starling encounter, which some said overshadowed the 94th Oscars ceremony.

The smack came after Rock took verbal aim at Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?”

Rock’s reference was made from the 1997 film “G.I. Jane,” starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy Seal candidate.

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia. She has often discussed the challenges of hair loss on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Will Smith walked onto the stage and swung at Rock with an open palm, generating a loud smack. Smith walked back to his seat and shouted for Rock to leave Pinkett Smith alone. Rock replied that he was just making a “G.I. Jane” joke — and Smith yelled back at him a second time.

Rock chose not to file a police report, according to news reports Monday.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences says it condemns Smith's actions and will launch a formal review.

Allen, a Western Michigan University graduate who spent his teen years in Birmingham and made his comedy debut at Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle in Royal Oak, has courted controversy himself.

In 2017, he remarked on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that being a non-liberal in Hollywood was "like '30s Germany."

The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect called on him to apologize. His ABC sitcom "Last Man Standing" was canceled shortly after, but no correlation with his remarks was proven.