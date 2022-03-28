Controversial comedian Joe Rogan books Fox Theatre date in Detroit this spring

Stand-up comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan will bring his "Scared Clown Tour" to the Fox Theatre on May 20.

Presented by Comerica Bank, tickets for the comedy concert start at $40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They can be purchased online at 313Presents.com or in person at the Little Caesars Arena box office.

While a mobile ticket can be used to enter, cellphones are not allowed during the show. Guests who bring cellphones will have to place them in a locked pouch. Bags — including purses and clutches — are also not allowed inside.

"Anyone caught with a cellphone inside the venue seating area outside of a locked YONDR bag, will be immediately ejected," reads a warning in the media alert sent Monday about the concert. "Joe Rogan owns all rights in the content and materials delivered during his performance."

The stand-up comedian, actor, sports commentator and host of the super-popular "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, Rogan has been in the news a lot in 2022 so far. There were calls for Spotify to pull the podcast because of misinformation regarding COVID-19.

In February Rogan apologized for using racial slurs in videos that surfaced. Neil Young said he would pull his music from Spotify if the streaming channel continued to be the platform for Rogan's podcast.

