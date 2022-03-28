Will Smith-Chris Rock slap incident overshadows Oscar ceremony

It was the slap heard 'round the world.

Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage during Sunday night's Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her shaved head.

The incident and its fallout completely overshadowed the rest of the Oscar ceremony, an evening that saw the heartwarming story of a deaf family and their hearing daughter, "CODA," win the Best Picture category. It marked the first time the Best Picture prize has gone to a streaming title — "CODA" is on Apple TV+ — and the first time a movie that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival has gone on to win Hollywood's top prize.

No one is talking about that. They're talking about "The Slap," which gave a show that was desperately in need of a big moment a big moment indeed. But it was not something producers or writers could have come up with themselves, nor something they necessarily want representing the show. Even the Kanye West and Taylor Swift moment at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, the last time an awards show featured a moment between two stars that went this off-the-rails, didn't involve physical violence.

Smith himself, who could be seen from the audience mouthing the words "keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth" to Rock (uncensored clips from TV broadcasts in other countries quickly flooded social media) after the incident, was on stage just a few segments later, accepting the Best Actor award for "King Richard," in which he plays Richard Williams, the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams.

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family," Smith said, as tears began to stream down his face.

Smith was emotional. The room never quite recovered. And even during "CODA's" win, the confrontation hung over the ceremony like a dark cloud, even as Smith laughed on camera as others, including host Amy Schumer, attempted to make light of the moment.

"I’ve been getting out of that Spider Man costume," said Schumer, who earlier in the night was featured in a bit where she was dangling from wires suspended from the ceiling, decked out a webslinger outfit. "Did I miss anything? There’s, like, a different vibe in here."

