Artist Spotlight: John Salvage & New Twenty Saints

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: John Salvage & New Twenty Saints

Lineup: John Salvage, lead vocals and guitar; Josh Budgion, guitar; Evan Eklund, drums and vocals; Kirk Scarbrough, bass.

Sound: No-frills, guitar-forward rock and roll. Enough classic elements to feel instantly familiar — guitar feedback, wailing solos, heart-on-the-floor lyrics — while still retaining some dynamic blue collar grittiness with a dash of dusty country.

History: Songwriter Salvage has been performing in the Detroit area for a while, releasing solo material and performing in bands like Mexican Knives. New Twenty Saints is a fairly new combo, but already has some shows under its belt in Detroit and Toledo.

The latest: John Salvage & the New Twenty Saints will release their album "Nikita" this week. The release party and celebratory performance is Saturday night at Outer Limits Lounge, 5507 Caniff in Detroit, with opening band Milk Bath and DJ Jam Jam with Blake Hill. Doors open at 9 p.m. and cover is $8. The album, which is also released on a limited-edition black vinyl record, is being put out by Outer Limits Lounge Records. Hear the band and learn more at johnsalvagents.bandcamp.com, and follow them on Instagram @johnsalvage_nts.

Melody Baetens