Dead & Company schedules Metro Detroit tour stop on 2022 tour
Tickets for the show go on sale April 8.
Dead & Company are coming back for more.
The band — Grateful Dead alums Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — will play Pine Knob on June 29, tour officials announced Thursday. The show comes less than a year after the group played the Clarkston amphitheater last July.
Tickets for the show, starting at $66.50 for lawn, go on sale at 10 a.m. April 8 via Ticketmaster channels.
Fans can register for tickets through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program here through 3 p.m. Sunday, and pre-sale tickets for those fans go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The Pine Knob date is part of the group's 20-date 2022 tour, which kicks off June 11 in Dodger Stadium and wraps July 15-16 at New York's Citi Field.
Dates for the tour are as follows:
June 11: Los Angeles, CA (Dodger Stadium)
June 13: Mountain View, CA (Shoreline Amphitheatre)
June 14: Mountain View, CA (Shoreline Amphitheatre)
June 17: Boulder, CO (Folsom Field)
June 18: Boulder, CO (Folsom Field)
June 21: Maryland Heights, MO (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre)
June 22: Cincinnati, OH (Riverbend Music Center)
June 24: Chicago, IL (Wrigley Field)
June 25: Chicago, IL (Wrigley Field)
June 28: Noblesville, IN (Ruoff Music Center)
June 29: Clarkston, MI (Pine Knob Music Theatre)
July 01: Bethel, NY (Bethel Woods Center for the Arts)
July 02: Foxborough, MA (Gillette Stadium)
July 05: Hartford, CT (The XFINITY Theatre)
July 06: Saratoga Springs, NY (SPAC)
July 08: Bristow, VA (Jiffy Lube Live)
July 10: Philadelphia, PA (Citizens Bank Park)
July 12: Burgettstown, PA (The Pavilion at Star Lake)
July 15: New York, NY (Citi Field)
July 16: New York, NY (Citi Field)
