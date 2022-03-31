Dead & Company schedules Metro Detroit tour stop on 2022 tour

Dead & Company are coming back for more.

The band — Grateful Dead alums Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — will play Pine Knob on June 29, tour officials announced Thursday. The show comes less than a year after the group played the Clarkston amphitheater last July.

Tickets for the show, starting at $66.50 for lawn, go on sale at 10 a.m. April 8 via Ticketmaster channels.

Fans can register for tickets through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program here through 3 p.m. Sunday, and pre-sale tickets for those fans go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Pine Knob date is part of the group's 20-date 2022 tour, which kicks off June 11 in Dodger Stadium and wraps July 15-16 at New York's Citi Field.

Dates for the tour are as follows:

June 11: Los Angeles, CA (Dodger Stadium)

June 13: Mountain View, CA (Shoreline Amphitheatre)

June 14: Mountain View, CA (Shoreline Amphitheatre)

June 17: Boulder, CO (Folsom Field)

June 18: Boulder, CO (Folsom Field)

June 21: Maryland Heights, MO (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre)

June 22: Cincinnati, OH (Riverbend Music Center)

June 24: Chicago, IL (Wrigley Field)

June 25: Chicago, IL (Wrigley Field)

June 28: Noblesville, IN (Ruoff Music Center)

June 29: Clarkston, MI (Pine Knob Music Theatre)

July 01: Bethel, NY (Bethel Woods Center for the Arts)

July 02: Foxborough, MA (Gillette Stadium)

July 05: Hartford, CT (The XFINITY Theatre)

July 06: Saratoga Springs, NY (SPAC)

July 08: Bristow, VA (Jiffy Lube Live)

July 10: Philadelphia, PA (Citizens Bank Park)

July 12: Burgettstown, PA (The Pavilion at Star Lake)

July 15: New York, NY (Citi Field)

July 16: New York, NY (Citi Field)

