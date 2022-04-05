Chris Rock adds another show to upcoming Detroit run

Chris Rock has added a third show to his upcoming Fox Theatre run.

The comedian will now play Sept. 18 at the downtown theater, in addition to his previously announced Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 shows, venue officials announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the newly announced engagement are now on sale via Ticketmaster outlets.

The three-nighter matches Rock's last Detroit run, a three-night stand at the Fox in April 2017.

Rock launched his Ego Death Tour last week in Boston, just days after he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, an incident that led to Will Smith resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Rock did not directly address the incident at the opening night of his show, saying he was "still kind of processing" it. "At some point I’ll talk about that s---. And it will be serious and funny,” he said.

No phones will be allowed to be used during Rock's shows. As is common for many comedy shows, phones will be placed in specialized pouches at the venue gates and will be locked for the duration of the performance.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama