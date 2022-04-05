'Other cities don't do Opening Day like Detroit': Your party guide to Friday's home opener

Detroit Beer Co. manager Ashley Kull is bracing for a fun and eventful day of work Friday as baseball fans descend on downtown Detroit for the Tigers' home opener.

The season officially starts at 1:10 p.m. Friday when the home team plays the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park.

"Other cities don't do opening day like Detroit does. We have a lot of pride in the Tigers and the season coming up," Kull said, adding that the celebration the past two years has been nonexistent or muted because of the pandemic. "But we're back at full capacity, we're going to have our outdoor patio open. We're super excited and are expecting to be busy all day."

The Detroit Beer Co. — which makes its own craft beer but also has a full bar and food menu — will serve ballpark-friendly food on opening day, like brats and burgers. The daily menu has a lot of pub grub but it also caters to all diets, including vegans and those who eat gluten-free.

"We'll have a fun blue drink and an orange drink to cheer on the Tigers," she said, adding that the party vibes will continue throughout baseball season at DBC, which is within walking distance of Comerica Park at 1529 Broadway. "We are here for it, we are planning to have both floors open every home game so we can just fill up, we'll have the game on the loudspeaker for everyone to listen to and watch."

That's just a glimpse of what one venue has planned for the Detroit Tigers first official home game of the season Friday. Read on for what more bars and restaurants within walking distance of the stadium have in store for the big day.

Fillmore Detroit

If the parking lot parties aren't your scene, this historic theater will host an indoor bash with radio broadcasts and a live band, followed by the game on the big screen. WRIF-FM (101.1) show "Dave & Chuck the Freak" will broadcast 6-10:30 a.m. Doors open at 7 a.m. No cover. 2115 Woodward. wrif.com.

Union Assembly

This new three-level restaurant will have a DJ, patio party, burgers, hot dogs, Jell-O shots, breakfast sandwiches (early on) and more, including the new menu item, a Detroit-style coney dog pizza with cheese, chili, chopped hot dog, white onion and yellow mustard. Open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. No reservations. 2131 Woodward. (313) 363-6000. unionassembly.com. Around the corner, Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti walk-up window will also be open.

Hockeytown Cafe

This longstanding sports bar right on Woodward will have a DJ, live band, giveaways and more. Party on the rooftop, inside or on the tented patio. Doors open at 9 a.m. Cover charge, if any, is to be determined. 2302 Woodward. (313) 471-3400. hockeytowncafe.com.

Bookies Bar & Grille

The party starts early at this three-level sports bar that has a tent, DJs and places to hang indoors and out. Doors open at 7 a.m. 2206 Cass, Detroit. (313) 962-0319. bookiesbar.com.

Tin Roof

This spacious restaurant and live music venue has a great view of the ballpark. Expect DJs and live music all day, a food truck on the patio and a view of a television from any seat in the house. Doors open at 8 a.m. $5 cover. 47 E. Adams. (313) 262-6114. tinroofdetroit.com

Opening Day Block Party

Pizza-centric sports bar Brass Rail is part of this three-venue block party with the Annex and Love & Tequila. All venues will have TVs, projector screens, VIP bottle service and 15 DJs. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. $20 and up. 24 W. Adams. (313) 687-4350. Eventbrite.com.

The Elwood Bar & Grill

This newly renovated sports hangout will have a party that will spill out onto the patio and the first floor of the Gem Garage next door with a video wall and live set from the Killer Flamingos. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. $10 cover. 300 E. Adams. (313) 962-2337. elwoodgrill.com.

Grand Slam Opening Day Festival

This indoor and outdoor event at Music Hall Amphitheatre has 15 DJs, beer tents, food trucks, a full bar, music, big screens and more. Woodward Sports will have a pre-game broadcast with Darren McCarty, Terry Foster and Braylon Edwards. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. $15 and up, VIP packages available. 350 Madison. GrandSlamDetroit.com.

Detroit Home Opener Festival

Billed as Detroit’s largest Opening Day party, this indoor and outdoor bash has multiple stages with DJs and bands, HDTVs and video walls for watching the game, beer tents, food, games and more. Doors open at 9 a.m. $20 and up. Madison Ave. Festival Grounds, 440 Madison. Detroithomeopener.com.

The Skip and Hell Yeah Dog

Come to the Belt for the cocktails at open-air bar the Skip, but stay for the gourmet grub. Hell Yeah Dog is a new concept making its debut Friday with custom-made all-beef hot dogs from Dearborn Sausage, buns by Crispelli's and nachos with Aunt Nee's tortilla chips. Noon-midnight. No cover. The Belt between Broadway and Library and Gratiot and Grand River. theskipdetroit.com.

Delmar Kitchen and Bar

Heated rooftop party at this two-level Greektown bar and restaurant with DJs and food and drink specials. 10 a.m. 501 Monroe. delmardetroit.com.

Firebird Tavern

This casual Greektown hangout will have a huge tent set up next to the building for indoor and outdoor partying. Doors open at 9 a.m. $10 cover. 419 Monroe. (313) 782-4189. firebirdtavern.com.

Mario’s Italian Restaurant

Carb up before the game at one of the city’s oldest restaurants. Mario’s will host a pre-game buffet 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for $30 per person. After the game there will be surf and turf specials, prime rib, a coney island station, a DJ and raffle giveaways. There’s a free shuttle to and from Comerica Park for diners. 4222 Second. Call for reservations (313) 832-1616.

Anchor Bar

This recently reopened bar is hosting a “non-tailgate, tailgate” party with drink specials and a full menu. Fill up before the game or stay and watch it there. Doors open at 11 a.m. No cover. 450 W. Fort. (313) 964-9127. anchorbardetroit.com.