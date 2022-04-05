Michigan's juvenile lifers inspire new piece commissioned by Chamber Music Detroit

Bryan Jones was a 20-year-old college student in Grand Rapids when his life took a horrifying wrong turn: He was convicted of armed robbery.

Jones spent 31 years in prison before he was released on parole in 2018. Working with a nonprofit group that aids people facing employment barrier after his release, Jones, who lives in Detroit, met Steve Wogoman, president of Chamber Music Detroit, which shared an office building with the group. The two became friends and Jones was eventually hired by the chamber group. He's now its engagement manager.

Now, its through Jones, 55, and his own experience in the criminal justice system as a young man that Chamber Music Detroit is gearing up to present the world premiere of an incredibly timely piece it commissioned, "Fallen Petals of Nameless Flowers."

Composed by Jeff Scott with words by local poet Robert Laidler, the piece, which premieres Saturday at the Seligman Performing Arts Center in Beverly Hills, is inspired by the experience of some of Michigan's "juvenile lifers," those convicted of felonies as teens and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

"One decision can derail your path to success, higher learning, whatever opportunities may come," said Jones, who knows all four men on which the piece is based and asked them to be a part of it. "I wanted all of those stories to be shared so that people can understand."

It isn't a political piece, insists Wogoman, the chamber's president. Instead, it is about shining "an emotional spotlight" on juvenile lifers.

"Art has the power to communicate a wide variety of emotions very quickly," said Wogoman. "...This piece communicates the sense of just how incredibly hard it must be for someone who is a teenager to take a horribly wrong turn in their lives and have such a dire sentence."

Scored for wind quintet, piano, cello and a narrator, "Fallen Petals of Nameless Flowers" will be performed by Grammy-nominated wind quintet Imani Winds with pianist Cory Smythe, cellist Seth Parker Woods and Laidler as the narrator.

The entire piece is based on interviews Laidler and Jones did with four Michigan men, all now in their 40s and 50s, who were convicted as teens to life sentences without parole. They were only released after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that these sentences were unconstitutional, amounting to cruel and unusual punishment, and they were resentenced. At one point, Michigan had more than 350 juvenile lifers.

Laidler said the only reason he was able to interview the four men was because of Jones.

"They knew I'd be protective of them," said Jones.

A poet based in Woodhaven, Laidler called the entire experience humbling. The piece is anonymous, not delving into the specifics of any one case or person, given that all four men recognize their crimes had victims and families who are still hurting.

Still, "it was almost therapeutic for everyone involved to just talk about things openly, knowing that art would come and represent it," said Laidler.

One emotion the men didn't seem to have, even though they'd spent decades behind bars, was anger. Jones said all four are more grateful to be out of prison.

And there was more a sense of "rectification and a hunger to fix the mistakes — true desires to not only understand the laws that incarcerated them as" young men but also recognize "their own wrongs and do everything in their power now as adults to rectify those things," said Laidler, who noted that all four men are now working in their communities in some way, mentoring or starting a nonprofit, to give back in some way.

The name of the piece, meanwhile, was inspired by a poem, "The Wild Iris," by Louise Gluck. Laidler said the name has a lot to do with the rose in concrete metaphor.

"Growing up in environments that don't breed much goodness or opportunity and learning how to navigate those opportunities as a young person can be really tough," he said.

Jones said dozens of juvenile lifers will potentially be at Saturday's performance, along with the four men who inspired the piece. He said Laidler's piece "is really powerful."

"If you do something wrong you get what you deserve is often what comes into a person's mind," said Jones, who is now studying to be an electrician. "But a juvenile or young person often doesn't even recognize the drastic measures they are taking or the tragic consequences that can come from it."

'Fallen Petals of Nameless Flowers'

8 p.m. Saturday at the Seligman Performing Arts Center in Beverly Hills.

Tickets start at $12.50. Performance can also be streamed for $10.

Call (313) 335-3300 or go to www.cmdetroit.org.