All Things Detroit Day returns as a national holiday

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

All Things Detroit Day returns to Detroit’s Eastern Market Sunday, this time as a national holiday. The annual shopping event highlights Detroit area small businesses.

“It’s going to be a great day of shopping, supporting local businesses and family fun,” said organizer Jennyfer Crawford.

The event got its national designation in early 2020 but wasn’t able to celebrate it before due to COVID-19. While the national designation might not yield a palpable difference for eventgoers, Crawford said the recognition is a way to show off Detroit to the world.

“It was a way of me bringing attention and a national notoriety to the community that we’ve built,” she said.

All Things Detroit Day will feature more than 200 vendors, showcasing candles, plants, treats and Detroit apparel, as well as artists selling handmade jewelry, bags, clothing, paintings, home décor and more.

Ceramicist Debbie LaPratt has been a frequent vendor at All Things Detroit Day. The artist is known for her architectural pottery, using handcrafted molds to re-create historic details found around the city, especially Detroit’s iconic buildings. Her pieces, which start at $29, include manhole covers, plaques, and wall hangings, which are distressed and glazed, resembling ancient ruins. This year she will also be adding garden stakes for spring.

“I have something for everybody,” she said. “For the people who are the collectors or the people who just want fun little things who put around their house.”

Tafari Roberts, owner of Rover Brands, will be making her All Things Detroit Day debut. Roberts sells biodegradable soap strips that foam and dissolve in water, allowing users to easily carry soap with them when needed. She founded the company in 2020 following a February trip to Jamaica that left her sick.

“I know if I had access to soap at my fingertips, I probably would have washed off whatever had gotten me sick in the first place,” she said.

New this year will be a pitch booth from PBS’s “START UP” TV show. Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to pitch themselves in front of host/executive producer Gary Bredow and casting director/executive producer Jenny Feterovich to be cast on the show. Participants will have 10 minutes to pitch followed by a 5-minute Q&A. Pre-registration is encouraged.

Detroit Dog Rescue will also be joining the event with opportunities to meet and greet pets available for adoption.

General admission tickets are $5, but $15 “Beat the Crowd” tickets will allow participants an additional hour of shopping in the morning, as well as exclusive favors and select vendor discounts.

For COVID protocols, vendors will be spaced out and masks will be required indoors at all times.

Crawford said the event is an opportunity to support the community, especially when small businesses were hit hard with the pandemic. She said is passionate about people knowing the person behind the product.

“With All Things Detroit, what I try to push forward is to support people who are makers and creatives,” she said, “because they are trying to make a living doing what they love.”

For Roberts, the event is more than an opportunity to sell her product, but a chance to represent the city she loves.

“The hustle, the history, that pride that most people have when you were born here,” she said, “it’s so rich in so many ways and so layered, and that’s representative of who I am.”

Crawford said she eventually wants to acquire state recognition, but what’s more important for her is to make All Things Detroit Day a city-wide event with shuttles connecting to different areas of small businesses.

If people can’t come to Sunday’s event, however, she said people can celebrate on their own.

“Even if you are in another area but you get out and support another small business in Detroit,” she said, “that’s great, too.”

All Things Detroit Day

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

2934 Russell St., in Eastern Market

Tickets: $5 general admission; $15 "Beat the Crowd" tickets