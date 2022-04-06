Carr Center honors renowned Detroit female jazz artists at upcoming concert

April is Jazz Appreciation Month and Detroit's Carr Center is shining a spotlight on renowned female jazz artists from Detroit.

The Center will host "Great Jazz Women of Detroit: Alice Coltrane, Dorothy Ashby, and Betty Carter" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Detroit School of Arts at the Ford Theatre, 123 Selden St. Tickets are $35 to see the concert in person or $10 to watch a livestream.

Directed by three-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, composer, drummer, and educator Terri Lyne Carrington, the concert will feature Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn and harpist Brandee Younger.

“Detroit has always had such a rich jazz culture, with many women contributing to its astounding history,” said Carrington in a press release. “Betty Carter, Alice Coltrane, and Dorothy Ashby are just three of the accomplished women musicians from Detroit. We also recognize that there are others — Sheila Jordan, Regina Carter, and Geri Allen to name a few. I look forward to working with Jazzmeia and Brandee again in honoring great women jazz artists from Detroit."

Coltrane, Ashby and Carter were all accomplished jazz musicians. Coltrane, who was the wife of John Coltrane, was a jazz pianist, organist, harpist, vocalist and composer. She was one of the few harpists in jazz, according to the Carr Center.

In the late 1950s, she left Detroit and moved to Paris, where she studied classical music and then jazz with Bud Powell. As a bandleader, she recorded more than 24 albums; and as a side woman, she recorded six albums with her husband John, three albums with Terry Gibbs, one album each with legends Roland Kirk, McCoy Tyner, Joe Henderson, and Charlie Haden.

Ashby also was a harpist, along with a pianist and composer. She's been hailed as the “most accomplished modern jazz harpist," though some jazz musicians were resistant to include the harp. She toured, recorded and had her own radio show at one point.

Carter, meanwhile, was a renowned jazz vocalist known for her distinct improvisational style. Born in Flint but raised in Detroit, she performed with Miles Davis, Ray Charles, and Sonny Rollins before leading her own band and embarking on a solo recording career. She received the National Medal of Arts in 1997 from former President Bill Clinton.

Founded in 1991, the Carr Center is dedicated to highlighting African American arts in all forms. It's celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

For tickets to "Great Jazz Women of Detroit," go to https://thecarrcenter.org/.

