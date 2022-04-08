Watch Detroit native Jack White perform national anthem at Tigers Opening Day

The Detroit News

Native Detroiter Jack White opened the Tigers season with his rendition of the national anthem before the start of the game vs. the Chicago White Sox.

This was the 12-time Grammy Award winner and former White Stripes frontman's first time playing the national anthem at Comerica Park.

White is in town playing a pair of shows at Detroit's Masonic Temple on Friday and Saturday, and Friday is the release date of his new solo album "Fear of the Dawn," his first of two albums due out this year. ("Entering Heaven Alive" follows in July.)

