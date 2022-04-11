ENTERTAINMENT

Billy Ray Cyrus’ wife files for divorce after nearly 30 years of marriage

Peter Sblendorio
New York Daily News
View Comments

The longtime wife of Billy Ray Cyrus – and mother of pop stars Miley and Noah Cyrus – filed for divorce last week, according to a new report.

Tish Cyrus cited “irreconcilable differences” in the filing in Tennessee, saying she and Billy Ray have lived apart for more than two years, TMZ reported.

Billy Ray Cyrus, from left, Tish Cyrus, and Miley Cyrus arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center.

Billy Ray, a country music star known for the hit songs “Achy Breaky Heart” and “Old Town Road,” married Tish in 1993.

They have five children together.

View Comments