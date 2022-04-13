Artist Spotlight: Don Kilpatrick III

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Don Kilpatrick III

Sound: Artist, illustrator and department chair of illustration at Detroit's College for Creative Studies.

History: A printmaker whose work has been featured in numerous exhibitions, Kilpatrick moved to Detroit in 2007 to join the faculty of CCS in traditional and digital illustration. He's also designed work for the Olympics. In 2002, he created both the art and design for gold, silver, and bronze medals awarded to Olympic athletes. Kilpatrick's work has been featured in Fortune, the L.A. Times and the Wall Street Journal.

The latest: Kilpatrick has a solo show, "Process//Progress," at M Contemporary Art, 205 E. Nine Mile in Ferndale. It includes a collection of figurative paintings and hand-carved linoleum and woodcut prints. Pictured is a 14-by-14-inch relief print from a hand carved wood block of country music icon Dolly Parton. The show runs until April 23.

Maureen Feighan