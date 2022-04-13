Oprah shares poem for Ketanji Brown Jackson by Detroit artist jessica Care moore

Women everywhere were uplifted by the historic appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court last week, including global superstar Oprah Winfrey.

On her website oprahdaily.com, Winfrey shared that she was inspired by a poem written for Jackson by Detroit-based writer and performer jessica Care moore titled "Her Crown Shines."

"This uplifting poem, written by jessica Care moore, about Ketanji Brown Jackson spoke to my spirit, especially this line: 'Black girls carry constellations inside their wombs waiting to be named.' And I wanted to share it with you all," Winfrey wrote.

The media mogul said she heard moore's poem Sunday night during a Win With Black Women Zoom meeting. It's a private collective of more than 3,000 Black women leaders throughout various industries, said Winfrey.

"We leaned into the deep-rooted triumph that our ancestors may not have even been able to dream of, let alone see come to fruition," she wrote. "Our intention was to hold Judge Jackson in the light and wish her a clear path forward, as she ascends to our nation’s highest court."

Moore said on Instagram Wednesday that it was "an incredibly humbling moment" when Winfrey asked for her poem before speaking at the Zoom gathering.

"So incredibly grateful this morning to Oprah and Oprah Daily for sharing my poem I wrote and read during this private gathering of incredible Black women who have become necessary community for this poet."

Read the poem and watch a video of moore reciting it at OprahDaily.com.

Learn more about moore at jessicacaremoore.com.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens