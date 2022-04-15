Detroit Symphony Orchestra plans special performance for Anne Parsons

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will celebrate Anne Parsons, its late president and chief executive office who died in late March after a long battle with lung cancer, with a free special performance May 17 at Orchestra Hall.

Conducted by Music Director Jader Bignamini, the program will feature orchestral and chamber music "that holds a special connection to Parsons," according to a press release. The DSO's musicians are donating their services for the performance.

Parsons led the DSO for 17 years, guiding it through a series of challenges during her tenure, including the Great Recession, a bitter musicians' strike and later the pandemic. She retired last fall to focus on her health. She was 64 when she died.

Tickets to the May 17th performance are free and available to the public. They can be reserved in advance at dso.org or by calling (313) 576-5111, open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The concert will also be webcast for free at dso.org.