Detroit Institute of Arts names new Chief Operating Officer

The Detroit Institute of Arts has named its longtime vice president of museum operations as its new Chief Executive Officer after a nationwide search.

Elliott Broom has been with the museum for 13 years, most recently as its vice president of museum operations, leading security, building operations, visitor services and four other departments at the DIA. His new position starts immediately.

“I have long admired Elliott’s innate ability to connect with our team and our visitors in positive and meaningful ways,” said Salvador Salort-Pons, the DIA's director, in a press release Monday. “I look forward to working in partnership with him to advance our shared museum-wide goal of providing an extraordinary experience for every visitor to the DIA and creating a culture of belonging for our team and guests.”

Broom, who worked in hotel management before arriving at the DIA, is credited with overseeing several projects during his tenure as vice president of museum operations, including the complete replacement of the hydronic building heating system, renovating the historic auditorium staircase on John R Street, redesigning Kresge Court, replacing of the North Building and auditorium room, expanding and upgrading the museum parking lot and searching for and selecting the DIA’s food service provider.

The museum said Broom also played a critical role in managing some of its largest events, including its "Rembrandt and the Face of Jesus" exhibition, "Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo in Detroit" and "Star Wars and the Power of Costume."

In his new role, Broom "will be charged with a holistic understanding of the visitor experience and developing innovative and meaningful ways of improving it," according to the museum.

Annmarie Erickson was the DIA's chief operating officer for 8 years until she left at the end of 2016. The museum has a $35 million budget.

