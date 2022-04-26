Cranbrook Art Museum tees up 'art-designed' mini golf course this summer

Talk about a fun summer combo: art and miniature golf.

The Cranbrook Art Museum is combining both with its first ever miniature golf course right on the museum's campus, "Cranbrook on the Green." Described as "an artist-designed" miniature golf course, it will be open from 11 a.m. to sunset Wednesday through Sunday, starting May 25 through Sept. 25.

A special preview for Cranbrook Art Museum members will be held May 21-22.

“With Cranbrook on the Green, we are inviting audiences to play as they learn and explore our incredible grounds during the summer months," said Lyla Catellier, Cranbrook Art Museum's curator of public programs. “We hope new visitors will get to know Cranbrook’s National Historic Landmark campus through this unique experience, and that longtime enthusiasts of Cranbrook will be surprised and delighted at each hole.”

Each of the nine holes of the course — which have fun names such as Bertoia Bronze and Steggy Escape — are inspired by a different element of Cranbrook’s campus and history, from its famous Sunken Garden to unique landmarks, art and furniture designs of Academy of Art alumni, according to a press release. A special bonus 10th hole kicks off the course.

Tickets, which go on sale to the public May 14 (which also happens to be National Miniature Golf Day), are $15 for adults, $10 for ArtMembers and Detroit residents, and $8 for children under 12. Registration includes gallery admission.

