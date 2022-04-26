In a Virginia courthouse, Depp fans clamor for seats. Alpacas must wait outside
Emily Yahr
Washington Post
By the time the alpacas arrive outside the Fairfax County Courthouse, it's not really that surprising. Andrea Diaz of Lorton, Virginia, is a Johnny Depp fan who has been watching his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and thinks it's "really messed up." She started a business during the coronavirus pandemic where she brings alpacas to kids' houses to raise their spirits, and wants to do the same for Depp.