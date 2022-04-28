'Shining Girls' review: Reality warped in mind-bending tale

Tom Long

Special to The Detroit News

Nobody does the my-mind-is-unraveling thing better these days than Elisabeth Moss. She’s been teetering on the brink of madness for four seasons of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and now she brings this distinct talent to the eight episodes of “Shining Girls.”

The thing is, Moss’s character in “Shining Girls” really is losing her mind. Heck she’s losing reality entirely.