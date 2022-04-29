'Robocop,' 'Beverly Hills Cop' highlight Redford Theatre schedule

A pair of very different Detroit police officers are coming to the Redford Theatre this spring.

"Beverly Hills Cop" and "Robocop" will police the historic theater during "Detroit Weekend" May 20-21, leading several months of newly announced scheduling at the revival house.

Other theme weekends include "Love is Forever Weekend," with the Hollywood classic "Casablanca" paired with the Michigan-made "Somewhere in Time" on June 3-4; "See It With a Bud Weekend" featuring "Friday" and "Dazed and Confused" June 17-18; and "Romantic Musicals Weekend" with "The Umbrellas of Cherboura" and "Grease" Aug. 5-6.

Other highlights on the Redford's calendar include Hayao Miyazaki's 2001 masterpiece "Spirited Away" (July 9), the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" musical episode "Once More With Feeling" (July 16), "The Wizard of Oz" (July 22-23) and 1986's "Labyrinth," which will be the subject of a full weekend tribute Aug. 26-27, complete with a costume contest, a live performance of the film's score, a masquerade party and more.

Also due at the Redford in the coming months:

"Old Heart" (2022), May 14-15

Candlelight Concert: The Music of Hans Zimmer, June 24

"Woman in the Moon" (1929), June 25

"What's Up Doc?" (1972), July 8

The 48 Hour Film Project, Aug. 20

"Clue" Shadow Cast, Sept. 30-Oct. 1

More information can be found at the Redford Theatre's website.

