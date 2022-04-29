Yes boomers, the DVD turns 25 this year

Karla Peterson

San Diego Union-Tribune

The "DVD" acronym originally stood for "Digital Versatile Disc." The first DVD to ship more than 1 million units was "Titanic." And when Disney released "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" on DVD in October of 2001, it sold 1 million copies. In one day.

These are just a few of the fun facts Southern California journalist Thomas K. Arnold unearthed for the two-part series on the 25th anniversary of the DVD that he wrote for the March and April editions of Media Play News, a publication devoted to the home-entertainment industry.