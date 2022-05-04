Eight fun ways to celebrate Mother's Day — in person — this year in Metro Detroit

It's the one day of the year you can really show dear old Mom just how much she means to you: Mother's Day.

And luckily, after two years of virtual celebrations, there are lots of ways to mark the day with Mom in person this year in Metro Detroit. From art festivals to visiting community gardens, events and activities that COVID-19 put on hold are now back in person and in full swing, all of which offer the one gift your mom wants more than anything: time with you.