From Hip-Hop Shop to Hall of Fame: How Eminem made his mark

The news that Eminem is going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. It was a no-brainer, a slam dunk, from the moment it was announced the "Rap God" made the ballot back in February.

He coasts in as not only one of the most celebrated rap artists to ever pick up a microphone, known for his complex rhyme schemes, dexterous wordplay and hilarious, cutting and often controversial subject matter, but also one of the most decorated.