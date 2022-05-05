Suites at the Fox Theatre offer clear view, private seating and dinner

While not highly publicized until recently, Detroit's historic Fox Theatre has a level of premium suite seating.

The theater's suite level has 17 private boxes with seating for 13, 16 or 20 people. The loge level has additional room for enjoying dinner and drinks, plus two bars and restrooms that are separate from the rest of the venue.

Hospitality for this area was recently taken over by Levy Restaurants, which oversees food and beverage for other venues managed by 313Presents.

"This whole suite level itself is kind of unique to the Fox. For example, At Meadow Brook, Pine Knob and Freedom Hill we don't necessarily have this kind of suite space," said executive chef Scott Johnson. "Out of our four venues, this one is kind of more unique where there's an actual dedicated box."

Suite tickets include parking, soft drinks and a buffet dinner before the show.

Executive chef Lamar Nolden said the spread will be set out before the show starts, and be replenished for 90 minutes to two hours, depending on the style of the event. He said they may switch the cuisine up depending on the demographic of the act.

"If it's a country crowd, if it's a rap audience, the symphony ... it changes," said Nolden, adding that they're offering a one-stop-shop for those looking for dinner and a show downtown. "We're bringing a restaurant concept to the Fox Theatre, so you don't have to go to those other restaurants out there, you just come here."

Cuisine for a recent comedy performance included fruit and vegetable platters with dips, salads, a walnut-crusted pork loin, citrus shrimp tacos, herb-roasted chicken, roasted vegetable mix and a dessert and coffee table.

The 5,000-capacity theater doesn't really have any bad seats, and the view from the suites are clear, although set toward the back of the auditorium.

How much are the suites? It costs more than just the concert tickets, for sure, but pricing depends on the box and event. Suites can be leased for a long period, per season or for just one event.

People interested in this unique experience should call (313) 471-7313 to speak to a sales representative. Visit 313presents.com/events/premium-seats/fox-theatre-premium-seating for more details.

The Fox Theatre is at 2211 Woodward in Detroit.

