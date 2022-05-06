Tim Robinson's 'I Think You Should Leave' renewed for third season

Get out your best Dan Flashes shirt and get ready to make some sloppy steaks, because Tim Robinson's absurd sketch comedy show "I Think You Should Leave" is coming back for a third season on Netflix.

The streamer made the announcement on Friday. Robinson, who was raised in Clarkston, will return along with co-creator Zach Kanin, in addition to an executive producer team that includes "The Lonely Island's" Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone.

The show's six-episode first season debuted in 2019 and was followed by a second season in 2021, which was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

No timetable has been set for the show's return, “but there are funny sketches coming already, I can tell you that much," Robinson recently told Variety.

