Jack Harlow announces Detroit date on 'Come Home' tour

Jack Harlow is moving on up.

The Kentucky rapper, who sold out the Fillmore Detroit l September, will perform at the Fox Theatre on Oct. 2, venue officials announced Monday.

Tickets for the show, which start at $39.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. Pre-sales start at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

City Girls will open the show.

The concert is part of Harlow's tour behind his sophomore album, "Come Home the Kids Miss You." The set was released Friday and features guest appearances from Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Drake and Lil Wayne.

The 24-year-old heartthrob recently scored his first solo No. 1 single with "First Class." He was also featured on Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby," which hit No. 1 in 2021.

Jack Harlow's 2022 tour dates:

Sept. 6 – Nashville, Tenn. – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sept. 8 – Irving, Tex. – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 10 – Houston, Tex. – 713 Music Hall

Sept. 11 – Austin, Tex. – Moody Center

Sept. 13 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Arizona Federal Theatre

Sept. 17 – San Diego, Calif. – Viejas Arena

Sept. 20 – Inglewood, Calif. – The KIA Forum

Sept. 23 – Seattle, Wash. – WAMU Theater

Sept. 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sept. 25- Portland, Ore. – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sept. 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Maverik Center

Sept. 28 – Denver, Colo. – 1STBANK Center

Sept. 30 – Minneapolis, Minn. – The Armory

Oct. 1 – Chicago, Ill. – Credit Union 1 Arena

Oct. 2 – Detroit – Fox Theatre

Oct. 5 – Toronto, Ont. – Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct. 8 – Philadelphia, Penn. – The Liacouras Center

Oct. 9 – Boston, Mass. – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oc. 11 – Washington DC – The Anthem

Oct. 14 – Miami, Fla. – PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Oct. 15 Tampa, Fla. – Yuengling Center

Oct. 16 – Atlanta, Ga. – State Farm Arena

