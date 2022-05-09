Jack Harlow announces Detroit date on 'Come Home' tour
Tickets for the rapper's upcoming concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Jack Harlow is moving on up.
The Kentucky rapper, who sold out the Fillmore Detroit l September, will perform at the Fox Theatre on Oct. 2, venue officials announced Monday.
Tickets for the show, which start at $39.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. Pre-sales start at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
City Girls will open the show.
The concert is part of Harlow's tour behind his sophomore album, "Come Home the Kids Miss You." The set was released Friday and features guest appearances from Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Drake and Lil Wayne.
The 24-year-old heartthrob recently scored his first solo No. 1 single with "First Class." He was also featured on Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby," which hit No. 1 in 2021.
Jack Harlow's 2022 tour dates:
Sept. 6 – Nashville, Tenn. – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Sept. 8 – Irving, Tex. – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 10 – Houston, Tex. – 713 Music Hall
Sept. 11 – Austin, Tex. – Moody Center
Sept. 13 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Arizona Federal Theatre
Sept. 17 – San Diego, Calif. – Viejas Arena
Sept. 20 – Inglewood, Calif. – The KIA Forum
Sept. 23 – Seattle, Wash. – WAMU Theater
Sept. 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sept. 25- Portland, Ore. – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sept. 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Maverik Center
Sept. 28 – Denver, Colo. – 1STBANK Center
Sept. 30 – Minneapolis, Minn. – The Armory
Oct. 1 – Chicago, Ill. – Credit Union 1 Arena
Oct. 2 – Detroit – Fox Theatre
Oct. 5 – Toronto, Ont. – Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct. 8 – Philadelphia, Penn. – The Liacouras Center
Oct. 9 – Boston, Mass. – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Oc. 11 – Washington DC – The Anthem
Oct. 14 – Miami, Fla. – PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Oct. 15 Tampa, Fla. – Yuengling Center
Oct. 16 – Atlanta, Ga. – State Farm Arena
