Jack Harlow announces Detroit date on 'Come Home' tour

Tickets for the rapper's upcoming concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Adam Graham
The Detroit News
Jack Harlow is moving on up. 

The Kentucky rapper, who sold out the Fillmore Detroit l September, will perform at the Fox Theatre on Oct. 2, venue officials announced Monday.

Rapper Jack Harlow performs at the 2022 Kids' Choice Awards.

Tickets for the show, which start at $39.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. Pre-sales start at 10 a.m. Wednesday. 

City Girls will open the show. 

The concert is part of Harlow's tour behind his sophomore album, "Come Home the Kids Miss You." The set was released Friday and features guest appearances from Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Drake and Lil Wayne. 

The 24-year-old heartthrob recently scored his first solo No. 1 single with "First Class." He was also featured on Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby," which hit No. 1 in 2021.

Jack Harlow's 2022 tour dates: 

Sept. 6 – Nashville, Tenn. – Nashville Municipal Auditorium 

Sept. 8 – Irving, Tex. – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory 

Sept. 10 – Houston, Tex. – 713 Music Hall 

Sept. 11 – Austin, Tex. – Moody Center 

Sept. 13 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Arizona Federal Theatre

Sept. 17 – San Diego, Calif. – Viejas Arena 

Sept. 20 – Inglewood, Calif. – The KIA Forum 

Sept. 23 – Seattle, Wash. – WAMU Theater 

Sept. 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena 

Sept. 25- Portland, Ore. – Veterans Memorial Coliseum 

Sept. 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Maverik Center 

Sept. 28 – Denver, Colo. – 1STBANK Center 

Sept. 30 – Minneapolis, Minn. – The Armory 

Oct. 1 – Chicago, Ill. – Credit Union 1 Arena 

Oct. 2 – Detroit – Fox Theatre 

Oct. 5 – Toronto, Ont. – Coca-Cola Coliseum 

Oct. 8 – Philadelphia, Penn. – The Liacouras Center 

Oct. 9 – Boston, Mass. – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oc. 11 – Washington DC – The Anthem 

Oct. 14 – Miami, Fla. – PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park 

Oct. 15 Tampa, Fla. – Yuengling Center 

Oct. 16 – Atlanta, Ga. – State Farm Arena

