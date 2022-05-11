Warren middle schooler lands role of a lifetime playing a young Malcolm X

Charles Dennis of Warren was at a dance competition when his instructor told him that a casting director had spotted the sixth-grader and wanted him to try out for an opera about the life of one of the nation's most renowned, if complicated, civil rights leaders: Malcolm X.

Even though he doesn't really sing — "except for in the shower," admits Dennis, 12 — he and his mom sent in a video audition and then he auditioned in person. A couple weeks later, he got the word: the director wanted him to portray a young Malcolm X. Dennis had a mix of emotions.