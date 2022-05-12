GRiZ joins Movement lineup; festival's stages, set times announced
Main stage headliners are Richie Hawtin, Adam Beyer and Jeff Mills; see the full schedule.
GRiZ has entered the lineup for Memorial Day weekend's Movement festival, a late addition to the event which returns to Hart Plaza May 28-30 after missing the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Southfield-bred electronic music artist will close out the festival's Waterfront Stage on Monday, May 30, performing a DJ set from 9:30-11 p.m., according to set times released by organizers on Thursday.
Other headliners include Richie Hawtin, who headlines the Movement Stage on May 28, Adam Beyer, who headlines May 29 and Jeff Mills, who finishes off the Movement Stage on May 30.
Tickets for the festival, $249 for a three-day general admission pass or $119 per day (VIP tickets are sold out), are available at the festival's website.
The full lineup can be seen below.
Saturday, May 28
Movement Stage
4-5:30 p.m.: ADMN
5:30-7 p.m.: Delano Smith
7-8:30 p.m.: Sama’ Abdulhadi
8:45-10 p.m.: Jon Hopkins
10 p.m.-12 a.m.: Richie Hawtin
Waterfront Stage
3-5 p.m.: Jerk x Jollof
5-7pm: Joe Kay
7-8pm: Partiboi69
8-9pm: DJ Godfather
9-9:15pm: Jazmin Re'Nae
9:15-9:30pm: Neisha Neshae
9:30-10pm: Icewear Vezzo
10-10:50pm: 2 Chainz
11 p.m.-12am: Flying Lotus
Stargate Stage
Detroit Love Showcase
2-3:30pm: LadyMonix
3:30-5pm: Rick Wilhite b2b Andrés
5-6:30pm: DJ Holographic
6:30-8 p.m.: Stacey Pullen
8-9:30 p.m.: Seth Troxler
9:30-11 p.m.: Carl Craig
Underground Stage
3-4:30 p.m.: Hiroko Yamamura
4:30-6 p.m.: Erika
6pm-7:30 p.m.: Audion b2b Ryan Elliott
7:30pm-9 p.m.: Anfisa Letyago
9pm-10:30 p.m.: Nastia
10:30pm-12 a.m.: DJ Stingray 313
Pyramid Stage
2-3:30 p.m.: Jorissen b3b Loren b3b Mathias
3:30pm-5 p.m.: Ardalan
5pm-6:30 p.m.: Eris Drew b2b Octo Octa
6:30-8 p.m.: Maya Jane Coles
8-10 p.m.: Claude VonStroke
10pm-12am: Derrick Carter
Detroit Stage presented by JARS
3-5 p.m.: Andrea Ghita
5-6:30 p.m.: Henry Brooks
6:30-7:30 p.m.: Rebecca Goldberg (Live)
7:30-8:30 p.m.: Augustus Williams (Live)
8:30-9:30 p.m.: Sard (Live)
9:30-11 p.m.: Acidpimp
VIP Area Pop Up: Houseparty
6pm-9 p.m.: JHouse, Masquenada, Blaaqgold
Sunday, May 29
Movement Stage
4-5:30 p.m.: Ash Lauryn
5:30-7 p.m.: Norm Talley
7-8:30 p.m.: Marcel Dettmann
8:30-10 p.m.: ANNA
10 p.m.-12 a.m.: Adam Beyer
Waterfront Stage
3-4:30 p.m.: Isaac Prieto
4:30-6 p.m.: Nancy Whang & Pat Mahoney
6-7:30 p.m.: Juan MacLean (DJ Set)
7:30-9 p.m.: Soul Clap w/ Amp Fiddler (Live)
9-10:30 p.m.: 2manydjs (DJ set)
10:30 p.m.-12 a.m.: Carl Craig b2b James Murphy (DJ set)
Stargate Stage
KMS Elevate Showcase
2-3:30 p.m.: Drummer B
3:30-5 p.m.: Stacey Hotwaxx Hale
5-6:30 p.m.: Will Clarke
6:30-8 p.m.: Justin Martin
8-9:30 p.m.: MK
9:30-10:30 p.m.: E-Dancer (Live)
10:30 ap.m.-12 a.m.: Juan Atkins (40 Years of Detroit Techno DJ Set)
Underground Stage
3-4:30 p.m.: Uun (Live)
4:30-6 p.m.: Lady Starlight (Live)
6-7:30 p.m.: Adam X
7:30-9 p.m.: 999999999 (live)
9-10:30 p.m.: Paula Temple
10:30 p.m.-12 a.m.: Blawan
Pyramid Stage
2-3:30 p.m.: Chuck Daniels
3:30-5 p.m.: Specter
5-6:30 p.m.: Natasha Diggs
6:30-8 p.m.: Louie Vega
8-10 p.m.: Maceo Plex
10 p.m.-12 a.m.: Loco Dice
Detroit Stage presented by JARS
3-4:30 p.m.: Ryan Spencer
4:30-6 p.m.: Peter Croce
6-7 p.m.: ke thu (Live)
7-8:30 p.m.: Beige
8:30-10 p.m.: Francois Dillinger (live)
VIP Area Pop Up: Detroit Techno Militia
6-9 p.m.: T.Linder, DJ Seoul, Neil V.
Monday, May 30
Movement Stage
4-6 p.m.: Huey Mnemonic
6-7 p.m.: Overmono - live
7-9 p.m.: Nina Kraviz
9-11 p.m.: Jeff Mills
Waterfront Stage
2-4 p.m.: Ataxia
4-5:30 p.m.: Waajeed
5:30-6:15 p.m.: DRAMA
6:15-7:30 p.m.: Duck Sauce
7:30-9:30 p.m.: Goldie b2b LTJ Bukem ft. Armanni Reign
9:30-11 p.m.: GRiZ (DJ Set)
Stargate Stage
3-4 p.m.: Miane
4-5:30 p.m.: John Summit
5:30-7 p.m.: Dom Dolla
7-8:30 p.m.: Gorgon City
8:30-10 p.m.: Chris Lake
Underground Stage
3-4 p.m.: Diamondstein
4-5:30 p.m.: HAAi
5:30-7 p.m.: Ellen Allien
7-8:30 p.m.: Dax J
8:30-10 p.m.: Kobosil
Pyramid Stage
DJ Minx & Friends Showcase
2-3:30 p.m.: Jeffrey Sfire
3:30-5 p.m.: Honcho
5-6:30 p.m.: DJ Tennis
6:30-8 p.m.: The Blessed Madonna
8-9:30 p.m.: DJ Minx
9:30-11 p.m.: The Martinez Brothers
Detroit Stage presented by JARS
3-4:30 p.m.: Vincent Patricola b2b Jesse Cory
4:30-5:30 p.m.: Hazmat (live)
5:30-7 p.m.: Meftah
7-8:30 p.m.: Deon Jamar
8:30-10 p.m.: Tammy Lakkis
VIP Area Pop Up: Supply & Demand
6-9 p.m.: Dantiez, Damarii Saunderson, King Saaidi
