GRiZ joins Movement lineup; festival's stages, set times announced

GRiZ has entered the lineup for Memorial Day weekend's Movement festival, a late addition to the event which returns to Hart Plaza May 28-30 after missing the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Southfield-bred electronic music artist will close out the festival's Waterfront Stage on Monday, May 30, performing a DJ set from 9:30-11 p.m., according to set times released by organizers on Thursday.

Other headliners include Richie Hawtin, who headlines the Movement Stage on May 28, Adam Beyer, who headlines May 29 and Jeff Mills, who finishes off the Movement Stage on May 30.

Tickets for the festival, $249 for a three-day general admission pass or $119 per day (VIP tickets are sold out), are available at the festival's website.

The full lineup can be seen below.

Saturday, May 28

Movement Stage

4-5:30 p.m.: ADMN

5:30-7 p.m.: Delano Smith

7-8:30 p.m.: Sama’ Abdulhadi

8:45-10 p.m.: Jon Hopkins

10 p.m.-12 a.m.: Richie Hawtin

Waterfront Stage

3-5 p.m.: Jerk x Jollof

5-7pm: Joe Kay

7-8pm: Partiboi69

8-9pm: DJ Godfather

9-9:15pm: Jazmin Re'Nae

9:15-9:30pm: Neisha Neshae

9:30-10pm: Icewear Vezzo

10-10:50pm: 2 Chainz

11 p.m.-12am: Flying Lotus

Stargate Stage

Detroit Love Showcase

2-3:30pm: LadyMonix

3:30-5pm: Rick Wilhite b2b Andrés

5-6:30pm: DJ Holographic

6:30-8 p.m.: Stacey Pullen

8-9:30 p.m.: Seth Troxler

9:30-11 p.m.: Carl Craig

Underground Stage

3-4:30 p.m.: Hiroko Yamamura

4:30-6 p.m.: Erika

6pm-7:30 p.m.: Audion b2b Ryan Elliott

7:30pm-9 p.m.: Anfisa Letyago

9pm-10:30 p.m.: Nastia

10:30pm-12 a.m.: DJ Stingray 313

Pyramid Stage

2-3:30 p.m.: Jorissen b3b Loren b3b Mathias

3:30pm-5 p.m.: Ardalan

5pm-6:30 p.m.: Eris Drew b2b Octo Octa

6:30-8 p.m.: Maya Jane Coles

8-10 p.m.: Claude VonStroke

10pm-12am: Derrick Carter

Detroit Stage presented by JARS

3-5 p.m.: Andrea Ghita

5-6:30 p.m.: Henry Brooks

6:30-7:30 p.m.: Rebecca Goldberg (Live)

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Augustus Williams (Live)

8:30-9:30 p.m.: Sard (Live)

9:30-11 p.m.: Acidpimp

VIP Area Pop Up: Houseparty

6pm-9 p.m.: JHouse, Masquenada, Blaaqgold

Sunday, May 29

Movement Stage

4-5:30 p.m.: Ash Lauryn

5:30-7 p.m.: Norm Talley

7-8:30 p.m.: Marcel Dettmann

8:30-10 p.m.: ANNA

10 p.m.-12 a.m.: Adam Beyer

Waterfront Stage

3-4:30 p.m.: Isaac Prieto

4:30-6 p.m.: Nancy Whang & Pat Mahoney

6-7:30 p.m.: Juan MacLean (DJ Set)

7:30-9 p.m.: Soul Clap w/ Amp Fiddler (Live)

9-10:30 p.m.: 2manydjs (DJ set)

10:30 p.m.-12 a.m.: Carl Craig b2b James Murphy (DJ set)

Stargate Stage

KMS Elevate Showcase

2-3:30 p.m.: Drummer B

3:30-5 p.m.: Stacey Hotwaxx Hale

5-6:30 p.m.: Will Clarke

6:30-8 p.m.: Justin Martin

8-9:30 p.m.: MK

9:30-10:30 p.m.: E-Dancer (Live)

10:30 ap.m.-12 a.m.: Juan Atkins (40 Years of Detroit Techno DJ Set)

Underground Stage

3-4:30 p.m.: Uun (Live)

4:30-6 p.m.: Lady Starlight (Live)

6-7:30 p.m.: Adam X

7:30-9 p.m.: 999999999 (live)

9-10:30 p.m.: Paula Temple

10:30 p.m.-12 a.m.: Blawan

Pyramid Stage

2-3:30 p.m.: Chuck Daniels

3:30-5 p.m.: Specter

5-6:30 p.m.: Natasha Diggs

6:30-8 p.m.: Louie Vega

8-10 p.m.: Maceo Plex

10 p.m.-12 a.m.: Loco Dice

Detroit Stage presented by JARS

3-4:30 p.m.: Ryan Spencer

4:30-6 p.m.: Peter Croce

6-7 p.m.: ke thu (Live)

7-8:30 p.m.: Beige

8:30-10 p.m.: Francois Dillinger (live)

VIP Area Pop Up: Detroit Techno Militia

6-9 p.m.: T.Linder, DJ Seoul, Neil V.

Monday, May 30

Movement Stage

4-6 p.m.: Huey Mnemonic

6-7 p.m.: Overmono - live

7-9 p.m.: Nina Kraviz

9-11 p.m.: Jeff Mills

Waterfront Stage

2-4 p.m.: Ataxia

4-5:30 p.m.: Waajeed

5:30-6:15 p.m.: DRAMA

6:15-7:30 p.m.: Duck Sauce

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Goldie b2b LTJ Bukem ft. Armanni Reign

9:30-11 p.m.: GRiZ (DJ Set)

Stargate Stage

3-4 p.m.: Miane

4-5:30 p.m.: John Summit

5:30-7 p.m.: Dom Dolla

7-8:30 p.m.: Gorgon City

8:30-10 p.m.: Chris Lake

Underground Stage

3-4 p.m.: Diamondstein

4-5:30 p.m.: HAAi

5:30-7 p.m.: Ellen Allien

7-8:30 p.m.: Dax J

8:30-10 p.m.: Kobosil

Pyramid Stage

DJ Minx & Friends Showcase

2-3:30 p.m.: Jeffrey Sfire

3:30-5 p.m.: Honcho

5-6:30 p.m.: DJ Tennis

6:30-8 p.m.: The Blessed Madonna

8-9:30 p.m.: DJ Minx

9:30-11 p.m.: The Martinez Brothers

Detroit Stage presented by JARS

3-4:30 p.m.: Vincent Patricola b2b Jesse Cory

4:30-5:30 p.m.: Hazmat (live)

5:30-7 p.m.: Meftah

7-8:30 p.m.: Deon Jamar

8:30-10 p.m.: Tammy Lakkis

VIP Area Pop Up: Supply & Demand

6-9 p.m.: Dantiez, Damarii Saunderson, King Saaidi

