Bruce Campbell's BruceFest pulls plug on Detroit event

Well, that's not very groovy.

Bruce Campbell's BruceFest, a three-day celebration of all things related to the Royal Oak-bred cult actor set for June 17-19 at Detroit's Masonic Temple, has been canceled, according to a post from organizers.

"Due to a scheduling conflict BruceFest Detroit has been canceled," reads the Friday post.

Brucefest will go on, the post says, just not in Detroit.

"We will be announcing a new BruceFest with location and dates to follow in the coming weeks," the post reads.

No further information is available.

The second annual BruceFest was announced in March, and was to feature screenings of Campbell movies, Q&A sessions, a mystery dinner and more. Ticket packages ranged from $300-$600.

The inaugural Brucefest was held in November 2021 in Estes Park, Colorado.

Campbell, 63, can currently be seen in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which is directed by his old pal Sam Raimi, in which he has a cameo.

