Gorillaz announces biggest Detroit concert to date
Show is part of the group's 22-date 2022 North American tour.
Damon Albarn's Gorillaz will stampede into Little Caesars Arena to play its biggest Detroit concert to date as part of the band's 2022 tour, promoters announced Monday.
The experimental alt-pop and hip-hop outfit will play the downtown arena on Oct. 5.
Tickets start at $55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. Earthgang will open the show.
Gorillaz' debut album was released in 2001 and the group has since functioned with a rotating group of collaborators from across the musical sphere, with Blur's Albarn at its center.
The group's most recent album, "Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez," was released in 2020 and features guest appearances from Elton John, Robert Smith, St. Vincent, Schoolboy Q, Beck, 6lack and Peter Hook, among others.
The group's last Detroit concert was a 2017 engagement at the Fox Theatre.
Gorillaz 2022 tour dates:
Sept. 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sept. 12 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 14 – Portland, Ore. –Moda Center
Sept. 17 – Las Vegas, Nev. – Life is Beautiful Festival
Sept. 19 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sept. 21 – San Francisco, Calif. – Chase Center
Sept. 23 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Kia Forum
Sept. 26 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Footprint Center
Sept. 28 – Denver, Colo. – Ball Arena
Sept. 30 – Austin, Tex. – Moody Center
Oct. 1 – Irving, Tex. – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 3 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center
Oct. 5 – Detroit – Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 6 – Toronto, Ont. – Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 8 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Oct. 11 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden
Oct. 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Oct. 14 – Philadelphia, Penn. – The Met Philadelphia
Oct. 17 – Columbia, Md. – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Oct. 19 – Alpharetta, Ga. – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Oct. 21 – Orlando, Fla – Amway Center
Oct. 23 – Miami, Fla. – FTX Aren
agraham@detroitnews.com
@grahamorama