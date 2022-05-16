Gorillaz announces biggest Detroit concert to date

Damon Albarn's Gorillaz will stampede into Little Caesars Arena to play its biggest Detroit concert to date as part of the band's 2022 tour, promoters announced Monday.

The experimental alt-pop and hip-hop outfit will play the downtown arena on Oct. 5.

Tickets start at $55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. Earthgang will open the show.

Gorillaz' debut album was released in 2001 and the group has since functioned with a rotating group of collaborators from across the musical sphere, with Blur's Albarn at its center.

The group's most recent album, "Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez," was released in 2020 and features guest appearances from Elton John, Robert Smith, St. Vincent, Schoolboy Q, Beck, 6lack and Peter Hook, among others.

The group's last Detroit concert was a 2017 engagement at the Fox Theatre.

Gorillaz 2022 tour dates:

Sept. 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sept. 12 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 14 – Portland, Ore. –Moda Center

Sept. 17 – Las Vegas, Nev. – Life is Beautiful Festival

Sept. 19 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sept. 21 – San Francisco, Calif. – Chase Center

Sept. 23 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Kia Forum

Sept. 26 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Footprint Center

Sept. 28 – Denver, Colo. – Ball Arena

Sept. 30 – Austin, Tex. – Moody Center

Oct. 1 – Irving, Tex. – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 3 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center

Oct. 5 – Detroit – Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 6 – Toronto, Ont. – Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 8 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Oct. 11 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden

Oct. 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Oct. 14 – Philadelphia, Penn. – The Met Philadelphia

Oct. 17 – Columbia, Md. – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Oct. 19 – Alpharetta, Ga. – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Oct. 21 – Orlando, Fla – Amway Center

Oct. 23 – Miami, Fla. – FTX Aren

