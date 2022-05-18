Artist Spotlight: Rico Africa

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Rico Africa.

Aesthetic: Pop-influenced expressionism.

History: A beloved fixture in Detroit's Cass Corridor for years, Africa, who was born Robert Berry, was a self-taught painter well-versed in art theory, trends and criticism. He was heavily influenced by pop artists and Detroit's rich Cass Corridor art traditions, said Dave Roberts, a friend and the curator of Africa's current show at the Cass Cafe. "Rico was never shy to reference current events through critical observations embodied within his work, exploring themes self-representation, what it means to be Black in America, local Detroit politics and society, as well as delving into pure abstraction," said Roberts. Africa also was a performance artist in the 1990s.

The latest: Africa died in January after a battle with cancer but the Cass Cafe has staged a retrospective show, "Rico Africa at Cass Cafe," of about 50 pieces of his work that runs through May 27. All proceeds from the show will go to Africa's mother. A closing celebration is planned for 9 p.m. Saturday at the Cass Cafe, 4620 Cass Ave. Roberts said the exhibit features pieces from the 1990s through 2010s, mostly acrylic paintings on canvas, some collage, works on paper, and steel sculptures. Prices range from $100 for unframed works on paper to $3,500 for larger canvases.

Maureen Feighan