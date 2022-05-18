Flying Lotus pulls out of Movement Fest: 'Hope you'll forgive meeeee'

Flying Lotus has pulled out of his performance at this month's Movement Festival due to a family commitment, the electronic music producer and rapper announced via social media on Tuesday.

"Detroit // Movement we tried to make it work but, unfortunately I won't be able to play this year! My lil sister is getting married and there's no way I can miss that. Hope you'll forgive meeeee," he wrote on Twitter.

FlyLo was due to headline the festival's Waterfront Stage from 11 p.m.-midnight on May 28, the festival's first day.

In his absence, updated set times and stage lineups will be released soon, according to an announcement from organizers.

It's the festival's second major cancellation in the days leading up to the event's return after two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, electronic music producer Skrillex pulled out of the festival after saying he hasn't had time to work on his live music performances. He was replaced by Southfield-bred performer GRiZ.

Movement will be held May 28-30 at Hart Plaza in Detroit.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama