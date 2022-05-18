Regional and local comics shine at Detroit Women of Comedy Festival

More than 50 women will take the stage this weekend in Hamtramck as the Detroit Women of Comedy Festival goes off at the dual venue Ant Hall and the Independent Comedy Club.

This is the festival's first live event since 2019; last year the party was a three-day virtual affair. This weekend see stand-up sets, improv troupes, podcasts, recorded skits and more.

“After waiting so long to be able to the host fest in person, we’re so incredibly excited to gather with this amazing lineup,” said festival producer Kate Holmes in a media alert. “So many talented people submitted this year, and we’re grateful to be able to shine a light on so many hilarious women and their allies.”

Some of the highlights and headliners are Marcella Arguello, who hosts a Wednesday night comedy show in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Improv Lab. She's been on several cable comedy shows and channels and has opened for Hannibal Buress, David Alan Grier, Norm MacDonald, J.B. Smoove, Ron Funches and Godfrey, to name just a few.

Arguello headlines Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Independent. Later Friday night at Ant Hall at 9 p.m., catch improv duo Dubalicious, Lauren Bickers and Cara Trautman. These two comics have been performing together for more than 20 years and are part of the Planet Ant Home Team, which is said to be Detroit's longest-running improv show.

Saturday kicks off at 5 p.m. at the Independent with a live recording of improvised paranormal podcast "Dead Waves Podcast." Throughout Saturday night at Ant Hall, see variety blocks featuring stand-up sets, improv troupes and recorded skits.

Tickets to most events are $5-$25 and can be purchased online at planetant.com/dwcfschedule. Planet Ant — Ant Hall and the Independent Comedy Club — is at 2320 Caniff in Hamtramck.

