Bronze sculpture to be installed later this summer at Detroit's Huntington Place

An 11-foot bronze sculpture created by renowned Detroit artist Scott Hocking will be the newest addition to Detroit's Huntington Place.

The DRCFA Art Foundation revealed plans earlier this week to install the sculpture, called "Floating Citadel," by Hocking. It will be located in the main circle drive of Huntington Place and should be complete by late summer.

“We are thrilled to reveal Scott Hocking as the artist for this stunning civic sculpture, which will welcome our community and visitors to the world-class Huntington Place Convention Center,” said Lisa Canada, DRCFA board chair and DRCFA Art Foundation chair, in a press release. “The sculpture, ‘Floating Citadel’ is a beautiful piece which will join our other significant artworks at the convention center as we continue to expand our free public art collection.”

"Floating Citadel" will be the latest piece of art by a prominent artist to be installed at Huntington Place. There are already other pieces by Hubert Massey, Robert Sestok, Tyree Guyton and Gilda Snowden.

Focused on Detroit history and Huntington Place’s status as a hub of activity, “Floating Citadel” is inspired by ancient Native shorelines and French voyageurs, to the City’s current status "as an artistic, creative, and entrepreneurial beacon," according to a press release.

It is influenced by the Savoyard Creek and the original Detroit River edge, which ran within steps of where the sculpture will be installed. The sculpture takes its name from the original walled village boundaries of Detroit and its defensive core, “the Citadel,” which was located where this sculpture will stand.

"From our first meetings just prior to the COVID quarantine, to applying the final patina to the bronze, I'm excited to install this work — it's been. a long time coming,” said Hocking, who said the form is based on celestial bodies, globes, astrolabes, drains and more.

