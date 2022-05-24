Drinking With Dogs returns with pet-friendly patio parties

Metro Detroit dog daycare, boarding and grooming service Canine to Five is returning with a new season of hound happy hours.

Drinking With Dogs kicks off Tuesday, May 24, at the Skip cocktail lounge in the Belt Alley in downtown Detroit, 6-9 pm. Events are free to attend and dogs must remain on a leash at all times.

Taking place about once a month through October, Drinking With Dogs is a chance for dog owners to socialize their dogs while mingling and enjoying the outdoors. New this year, a party June 23 at Commerce Public House with Michigan Humane.

“We are so excited to start this summer tradition for our four-legged friends and their owners at The Skip. It is one of our largest parties every year,” said Canine to Five owner Liz Blondy in a media alert. “With our new location in Commerce, we are also hosting our first Drinking With Dogs in that area in June with Michigan Humane. Our events are a great chance for dog lovers to get together and meet new people.”

Other Drinking With Dogs parties scheduled are all in Detroit: June 15 at Hammer & Nail cocktail lounge, July 26 at the Congregation, Aug. 16 at the Old Miami and Sept. 21 at Detroit City Distillery in Eastern Market. The annual Halloween dog costume party and contest will be in October, venue and date to be determined.

Visit caninetofive.com for more details.

