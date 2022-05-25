Artist Spotlight: Nick Piunti & The Complicated Men

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Nick Piunti & the Complicated Men

Sound: Classic rock, power pop

Lineup: Nick Piunti, vocals, guitar and synthesizer; Jeff Hupp, bass and percussion; Ron Vensko, drums and percussion; Kevin Darnall, piano, organ and synthesizer; Joe Daksiewicz, guitar.

History: Guitarist, singer and songwriter Piunti has released handfuls of music over the past decade or so, and recently formed Nick Piunti & the Complicated Men with Metro Detroit rock scene veterans.

Up next: To celebrate their newest LP, "Heart Inside Your Head," the band will headline Otus Supply, 345 E. Nine Mile in Ferndale on Friday. The opening acts are friends David Bierman Overdrive and Ryan Allen. (Allen, along with other local musicians Kristin von B and Geoff Michael also appear on the new album.) Doors open at 7 p.m., all ages are welcome and tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Visit nickpiunti.com for more information on the band.

Melody Baetens