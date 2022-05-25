Things to do Memorial Day weekend in Metro Detroit

The unofficial kickoff to the summer season is this weekend with Memorial Day on Monday, May 30. Here are some ideas for getting out of the house to celebrate the long weekend.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY FUN

Memorial Day Parade in St. Clair Shores: Founded in 1952, the 69th annual SCS Memorial Day Parade steps off Sunday with military and veteran groups marching alongside marching bands from high schools in the area, beauty queens, public officials, clowns, motorcycles and more. 1 p.m. Sun. Free. Harper between Ridgeway and 11 Mile, St. Clair Shores. scsparade.org.

See also:

96th annual Memorial Day Parade in Dearborn, 10 a.m. Mon. Maple at Michigan. www.cityofdearborn.org

Memorial Day Parade in Royal Oak, 9 a.m. Mon. Washington and Lincoln, Royal Oak. romi.gov/492/Veterans-Events-Committee.

Canton Cup Soccer Tournament in Canton: Around 400 boys and girls soccer teams will compete in Canton this weekend in a three-game minimum playoff throughout 40 fields. More than 40,000 people are expected to attend the events, which are presented by the Canton Soccer Club and sanctioned by the Michigan State Youth Soccer Association and the United States Youth Soccer Association. Cantonsoccerclub.com for more details.

Memorial Weekend Festival in Hazel Park: A classic carnival with try-your-luck games, big, colorful stuffed animal prizes, sweet and savory concession stands, live music, a beer tent and amusement park rides. On Memorial Day, the city will host a memorial service at 9 a.m. followed by a parade starting at Hazel Park Junior High. Carnival runs 4-10 p.m. Thurs., 4-11 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon. Unlimited ride tickets are $20-$25 per day. Green Acres Park, 620 W. Woodward Heights, Hazel Park. (248) 547-5535. hazelpark.org.

Dinosauria at the Detroit Zoo: Go way back in time with this immersive walk-through experience, returning to the Detroit Zoo this weekend and running through Labor Day. Dinosauria has nearly 30 life-like animatronic creatures including a Brachiosaurus that towers to 65 feet. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. starting Saturday. $6 and up. 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. (248) 541-5717. detroitzoo.org/events/zoo-events/dinosauria.

Grand opening at the HUB Stadium: There’s a new 70,000-square-foot entertainment center opening this week in Novi with football bowling, curling, interactive ax throwing, private event rooms and a restaurant. This $10 million development is the second HUB Stadium in the area, the first is in Auburn Hills. Grand opening week runs through Friday, when a portion of proceeds will be donated to the Novi Athletic Boosters. 44325 W. 12 Mile, H-160, Novi. novi.thehubstadium.com.

FOR THE PARTY PEOPLE

Movement at Hart Plaza: There are pre-parties, after parties, unofficial parties and other kinds of parties surrounding Movement, but nothing says Memorial Day weekend like the real thing. Some of this year's headliners are Richie Hawtin, Carl Craig, 2 Chainz, Juan Atkins, Paul Temple, DJ Minx and the Martinez Brothers. 2 p.m.-midnight Sat.-Sun. and 2-11 p.m. Mon. Tickets start at $119 for one day. 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit. movementfestival.com.

Jerk x Jollof at the Belt: An Afrobeats edition of this popular food and music dance party will take place in the Belt alley just outside the Skip cocktail lounge. Hear DJ Blakito and Stardust, plus emcee Ebone from Toronto while enjoying food from Afro-Caribbean restaurant Yum Village. 4-10 p.m. Sat. No cover. The Belt, downtown Detroit. jerkxjollof.com/upcoming.

Summer Run Street Party at Detroit City Distillery: For the fourth year, DCD is releasing a limited-run of its Summer Run spirit. Grab a bottle at your local, well-stocked liquor store or celebrate at the distillery Sunday with a party inside and outside the tasting room with DJs, Indian food from Midnight Temple, and of course, rum cocktails. Noon-8 p.m. Sun. 2462 Riopelle, Detroit. (313) 338-3760. detroitcitydistillery.com.

Detroit Diaspora: Day Party is King at Irwin House Detroit: If you'd like to celebrate Detroit's electronic music roots but still be in bed before dark, here's your event. Dance to DJs Marilyn Griffin, Phifedom, Diviniti, DJ Vern English, DJ Righteous and DJ Duane Powell. At 5 p.m. there will be a tribute dinner honoring Zana Smith of Spectacles Boutique and musician Amp Fidler featuring food from chef Nik R. Cole of Fried Chicken and Caviar. The event also has tribal face painting, an art exhibit and craft vendors. Noon-10 p.m. Sun. $7-$55. 2351 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/detroit-diaspora-day-party-is-king-tickets-314008687437.

ART AND MUSIC

Concerts at Pine Knob Music Theatre: This storied outdoor venue kicks off its 50th season Friday with a concert from indie pop trio AJR. They bring the “OK Orchestra Tour” to town with opening guests BoyWithUke. 7:30 p.m. Fri. $29.0 and up. On Sunday, hear powerful pop and R&B singer Halsey. The multi-platinum star is touring in support of their Grammy-nominated album “If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.” 7 p.m. Sun. $29.50 and up. 33 Bob Seger Blvd., Clarkston. 313Presents.com.

More:Lookin' good at 50: What fans will see, hear and taste at Pine Knob this season

Kensington Metropark Art Fair: Browse a variety of artwork surrounded by nature at this unique, juried art fair. See paintings, sculptures, function art, mixed-media, jewelry, fiber, clay, wood and much more. There’s a focus on natural images but the art fair is not limited to any one subject or genre. Grab something from one of the food trucks on site, or pack a picnic lunch. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon. Free. Metropark daily or annual pass required for entry. 4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford. (810) 227-8910. kensingtonartfair.com.

Live music in downtown Northville: This community live music series kicks off Memorial Day weekend with a performance from the Northville High School jazz band Friday and the Orin Jewelers Block Party Saturday. Live music continues weekends through October. Main and Center, Northville. Downtownnorthville.com.

“Visions of our 44th President” at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History: A collective sculptural show featuring 44 works, this exhibit aims to recognize and celebrate the historical significance of Barack Obama’s presidency. "Visions of our 44th President" opens Friday, which is also the museum’s African Liberation Day with a vendor market place starting at 4 p.m. with a program featuring veteran activist Malik Yakini at 6 p.m. 315 E. Warren, Detroit. (313) 494-5800. thewright.org/visit for details on schedules and admission.

More:Urban Bean Co. coffee shop reborn as Spkrbox, opening Movement weekend

More:Looking for a restaurant with a patio? Our picks across Metro Detroit