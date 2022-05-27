POPnology travels back in time to the future

Darlene A. White

Special to The Detroit News

If you want to take a blast to the past or a walk into a sci-fi movie, POPnology at the Michigan Science Center, MiSci, is the place to be.

POPnology, an 8,000-square-foot exhibition packed with science fiction technology, is a traveling exhibit that combines technology with pop culture, showcasing how science fiction has become science fact. This interactive exhibit, which opened Wednesday, also shows how technology has been influenced by movies, books, television and art.

“This exhibit has a lot of nostalgic artifacts and that’s what makes it really cool,” said Christian Greer, president and CEO of MiSci. “If you remember all the stuff from the ’80s and ’90s before Web 2.0, before all these things we see on our smartphone, it’s hard to explain to the younger generation of kids what it was like back then. That’s what this exhibit is for. It will explain all of that.”

POPnology has something for everyone. When visitors step inside, they’ll see driverless cars, robots, drones and 3D printers.

For movie lovers, the exhibit references shows like “Jurassic Park,” “Back to the Future” and “Star Wars.”

“Anyone who loves movies will fall in love with POPnology,” Greer said.

Located on the center’s special exhibition space on the fourth floor, there are 30 interactive activities that celebrate pop culture history. During the tour, visitors can try different activities from creating their own rock band on a tablet, visiting the past to see all of the items that smartphones have replaced over the years, or watch a 3D printer create everyday objects.

POPnology is divided into four areas that explore the relationship between pop culture and technology. How We Play examines the ways people use technology in their free time; How We Connect looks at the impact of social media on the way we communicate; How We Move presents a timeline of human transportation; and How We Live, and Work investigates the ways current technology affects modern life.

The POPnology exhibit aims to encourage youth to try out the STEM field.

“Technology is really changing things,” Greer says. “We want to make sure the kids in the community, and this city in particular, that may not feel like STEM is for them, come to this exhibit and maybe it will encourage them to become the next STEM inventors, engineers or scientists.

“We hope this exhibit will inspire STEM professionals to create the future that we see in sci-fi.. Maybe out of this exhibit they can come up with an idea, a dream, an invention in their mind that they create and that would be the future of what our culture might look like. I’m excited this exhibit is here, because it’s important for youth to get a glimpse of how life used to be. We are in a challenging time where there is still a lot of things that haven’t been discovered or problems that haven’t been solved. We have all of this technology and we are still dealing with some challenges. We need our kids to design cool stuff.”

Cathy Woods, a nanny from Hazel Park, decided to visit the POPnology with the children in her care.

“It was a lot of fun today,” Woods said. “I enjoyed watching the kids’ faces as I showed them how cellphones have changed over the years,” she said. “They didn’t believe me when I said cellphone didn’t always have gaming apps. They thought that was so funny.”

The exhibit is sponsored by Signal Restoration Services as a way to give back to children in the community.

“Signal Restoration Services is thrilled to support MiSci with this incredibly exciting exhibit that is sure to captivate visitors all summer long,” said Chad Howard, president and COO of Signal Restoration Services in a press release. “Science, learning and growing is at the heart of what we do here at Signal. We believe in giving back to our community and helping children and families grow from fun and engaging learning experiences such as POPnology.”

Last summer, Signal partnered with MiSci and helped restore the museum after two sewer wastewater backup incidents occurred last summer, forcing the museum to temporarily suspend its operations. The science center was one of several cultural institutions across Detroit affected by the summer storms.

“It was a tremendous effort, and it’s such a rewarding and fulfilling moment for us to come full circle to sponsor POPnology,” Howard said.

POPnology

Michigan Science Center

now through Aug. 11

5020 John R., Detroit

Tickets: $18 for adults; $14 for children and senior citizens

The POPnology exhibit runs for a limited time from May. 19 through Aug. 11.

For more information, visit www.mi-sci.org/popnology