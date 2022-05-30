One-woman show tells story of being an immigrant, dementia and finding home

Mary Kelly never wanted to leave her native Ireland and relocate to Detroit in the late 1950s, but her husband did and she didn't have a choice. So she went.

Kelly's first night in America with her three young sons was spent in the dark. They didn't have lamps yet in their new rental home, and "she cried herself to sleep," said her daughter, Breeda Miller, who was born after her parents' arrival in the United States.

Kelly eventually came to love the United States and Detroit — she and her husband settled with their family in Lincoln Park, though she never learned to drive — and her evolution from Irish immigrant to proud American is detailed in a touching, new one-woman play by Miller. It also follows Kelly's journey with vascular dementia when Miller was her Mom's primary caregiver. She died in 2011 at the age of 86.

"It's about connection and generations," Miller said.

After its premiere last fall, Miller is now taking "Mrs. Kelly's Journey Home" on the road. She performed it at the Gaelic League of Detroit in mid-May and more performances are scheduled June 11-12 at Brighton's Wilde Theatre and June 25 in Saline (see box below).

Miller, who also is a professional speaker, said the play isn't just for one demographic. It also shines a light on the demands of caregiving, something that isn't discussed enough.

"I was blown away by the people who said this was so powerful, this was healing," said Miller. "One minute they were laughing and the next minute they were wiping away tears."

A photo album Miller put together for her mom while she was in hospice was the very beginning of "Mrs. Kelly's Journey Home." Her mom lived with Miller and her husband for six years.

"Instead of watching her decline and deteriorate, I spent all this time in her room, going through all these pictures and photos of her vibrant, wonderful life," said Miller, who got a scholarship to study theater in college but decided not to pursue it. "At the time I didn't realize it was therapeutic for me, but it was."

It was a local storytelling event, "Snapshots," organized by writer and director, Brian Cox, that prompted Miller to take her stories and photos a step further and turn them into a one-woman show. Cox remembers meeting Miller to discuss the story she'd share and so many included her parents.

"The kicker for me was when Breeda spoke in her mother's Irish accent — the delightful accent and the photographs really brought her mother to life for me," said Cox, who who went on to direct and co-produce "Mrs. Kelly's Journey Home." "In that moment, I saw how these stories could be stitched together and how wonderfully they could present a singular life on stage, and I could see Breeda had the talent to do it."

Miller started writing, finishing the play just a year ago. She performs as four characters: her mom (with an Irish accent, of course); dad, Tom Kelly; herself; and a neighbor, Virginia Wilson, who played a pivotal role in Mary Kelly really adapting and coming to love the United States. Photos play on a screen behind Miller during the performance.

"This is a very funny show and it's not because I'm a good writer," Miller said. "It's because I remember these things and my parents didn't mean it but they were hysterical."

Kelly and her husband moved to North America from Dublin in the 1950s, when the economy was rough in Ireland. Kelly had no interest in leaving but Miller's father, a newspaper printer, did. He arrived first in Canada before eventually finding a job with the Detroit Free Press and having his wife and sons join him.

The show follows Kelly's evolution from new immigrant in Detroit to eventually joining the National Organization for Women and even learning transcendental meditation, said Miller.

"She was a feisty, little Irish lady that evolved," said Miller, who first premiered the play at the University of Michigan's Arthur Miller Theatre last fall.

Eventually, Miller, who lives outside Ann Arbor, would like to continue to tour with her play, performing it as both a fundraiser for different nonprofits and as a gift to those they serve.

"Maybe it's the families of people with Alzheimer's or health care workers or people working in assisted living," said Miller, who'd also like to perform it in Ireland.

But the play isn't just about dementia and caregiving: That's "part of my mother's story. (But) it didn't define her. It's about finding the goodness."

And so far, Miller said she's gotten the one seal of approval for her play that truly matters — from her Aunt Betty, Kelly's sister, now 93, who moved to the Detroit area after her sister. She lives in Sterling Heights.

"She looked at me and said 'Breeda, I don't know how you did but you got it just right,'" she said.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com

'Mrs. Kelly's Journey Home'

An original play by Breeda Miller.

Upcoming performances are June 11-12 at Brighton's Wilde Theatre and a complimentary performance for EHM Michigan, Saline Senior Solutions, a 2 p.m. June 25 at Saline Center for Performing Arts.

For tickets and information, go to breedamiller.com/mrs-kellys-journey-home/.